Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Tiptree by 25.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiptree during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 10.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tiptree Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $694.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $546.67 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

