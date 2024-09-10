Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 83.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of IES in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IES in the second quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of IES by 252.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IES by 217.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IES in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other IES news, Director David B. Gendell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.26, for a total transaction of $1,872,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,964,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David B. Gendell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.26, for a total value of $1,872,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,964,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $8,152,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,134,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,245,713.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,758 shares of company stock worth $14,237,992 in the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $144.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.45. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.75 and a 1-year high of $196.05.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 6.30%.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

