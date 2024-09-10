Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 807 Shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Papa Johns International by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Papa Johns International by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Papa Johns International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Papa Johns International by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Papa Johns International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PZZA opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

About Papa Johns International

(Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.