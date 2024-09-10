Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVGI. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,753,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 749,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 63,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,681,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,443 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 87,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 426,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVGI shares. StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $229.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 3.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.