Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hafnia in the second quarter valued at about $2,421,000.

NYSE:HAFN opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Hafnia Limited has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.4049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.22%.

Hafnia Limited is a tanker owner, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies as well as trading and utility companies. Hafnia Limited is based in SINGAPORE.

