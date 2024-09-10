Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hafnia in the second quarter valued at about $2,421,000.
Hafnia Stock Performance
NYSE:HAFN opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Hafnia Limited has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75.
Hafnia Increases Dividend
Hafnia Company Profile
Hafnia Limited is a tanker owner, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies as well as trading and utility companies. Hafnia Limited is based in SINGAPORE.
