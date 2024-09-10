Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Motco bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the first quarter worth $302,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 4.2% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $1,520,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $680.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.73 and a beta of 0.83. Anterix Inc. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $42.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anterix ( NASDAQ:ATEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.39). Anterix had a negative net margin of 441.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

