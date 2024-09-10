Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,022 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $166,766,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after acquiring an additional 756,425 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $17,681,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $17,450,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $15,072,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.97. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $53.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

