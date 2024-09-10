Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 36,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 94,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 42.2% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 92,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,559 shares during the period. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the second quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 214,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,160,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,160,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,532 shares of company stock valued at $34,055,874. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

