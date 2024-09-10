Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 821,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 140,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 16,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $4,569,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,160,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,032 shares of company stock valued at $29,854,224 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $148.71 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.81.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

