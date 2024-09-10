Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.7% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 87.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.81.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,032 shares of company stock valued at $29,854,224 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $148.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

