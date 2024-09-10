Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MO opened at $54.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,747,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

