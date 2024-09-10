Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Up 0.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $41.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Altria Group traded as high as $53.91 and last traded at $53.83. 1,138,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 10,263,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MO. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,747,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

