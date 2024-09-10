Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 14.4% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 392,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 28,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.49.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $175.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

