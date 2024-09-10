AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
Shares of AMCX opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $20.97.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.41 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.
