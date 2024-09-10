AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 88,362.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMCX opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $20.97.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.41 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

