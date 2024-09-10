American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

AEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 93,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 72.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

