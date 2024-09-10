American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.14.

American Tower stock opened at $238.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.83. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $239.21.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

