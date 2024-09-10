Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $436.29 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $450.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.39.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

