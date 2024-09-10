Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,238,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $775,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $436.29 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $450.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.39.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

