Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Lowered to Hold at Ventum Cap Mkts

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amex Exploration from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ventum Financial lowered shares of Amex Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$3.05 to C$1.20 in a report on Monday.

AMX stock opened at C$1.10 on Monday. Amex Exploration has a one year low of C$0.98 and a one year high of C$2.08. The stock has a market cap of C$126.48 million, a PE ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.67.

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

