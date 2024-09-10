Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Lowered to Hold at Ventum Cap Mkts

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amex Exploration from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ventum Financial lowered shares of Amex Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$3.05 to C$1.20 in a report on Monday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMX
Amex Exploration Price Performance
Amex Exploration Company Profile
Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amex Exploration
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.