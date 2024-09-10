Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Trading 1.5% Higher

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.07. 45,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 47,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $75.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. CWM LLC owned 0.12% of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

