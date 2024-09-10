Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 917.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average of $105.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,814,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock valued at $454,719,722. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

