Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.52. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 21,992 shares changing hands.

Anaconda Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.37 million and a PE ratio of -12.44.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

