Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Allstate Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a research note issued on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $4.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.26. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $15.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.40 EPS.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALL. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allstate

Allstate Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALL opened at $187.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Allstate has a 1-year low of $106.74 and a 1-year high of $191.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.30 and a 200 day moving average of $168.43.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.