Analysts Offer Predictions for The Timken Company’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Timken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of Timken stock opened at $78.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Timken has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $94.71.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,691,000 after purchasing an additional 347,794 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Timken by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after buying an additional 551,097 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth about $1,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $2,413,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

