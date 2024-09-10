Analysts Set Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Price Target at $9.00

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 11,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 32.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 28.19, a quick ratio of 28.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -161.29%.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

