Analysts Set Expectations for Airbnb, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan forecasts that the company will earn $4.11 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Underweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABNB. Bank of America lowered their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.48.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $116.36 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,784,000 after buying an additional 1,684,646 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,475,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,475,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 496,922 shares of company stock valued at $74,394,248 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

