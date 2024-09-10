Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE CP opened at $84.65 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average of $82.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

