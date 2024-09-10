Analysts Set Expectations for Viper Energy, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VNOM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.73. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $49.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 52,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

