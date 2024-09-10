Analysts Set IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) PT at C$5.28

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMG. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total transaction of C$99,206.80. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.27. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.71 and a one year high of C$7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.10. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of C$527.18 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.4951311 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

