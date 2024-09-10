Analysts Set Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Price Target at $58.25

Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus began coverage on Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Solventum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Solventum

Solventum Price Performance

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Solventum has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solventum will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solventum

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the second quarter worth about $26,000.

About Solventum

(Get Free Report

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.