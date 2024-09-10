Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $166.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.81. The firm has a market cap of $401.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

