AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Position Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 107,764 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,272,000. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 523,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 469,906 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,896,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

AngioDynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

ANGO stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $292.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.65.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

