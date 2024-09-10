Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $309,496,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 61.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,173 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,080 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,614,000 after buying an additional 693,608 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after buying an additional 478,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL stock opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.49. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $114.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.