Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stock Holdings Cut by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $45,468,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 272.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 220,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 161,662 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $5,242,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 56,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,451 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Price Performance

ACA opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.72. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,198.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,198.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 12,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

About Arcosa

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

