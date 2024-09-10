Arcturus Therapeutics’ (ARCT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $19.00 on Monday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $511.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS. Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

