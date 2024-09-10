Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $358.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $324.91 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $376.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.82. The company has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,679.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total value of $705,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,686,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,679.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,300 shares of company stock valued at $44,194,544. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,051,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.