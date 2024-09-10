Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 11,077 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AES were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 92.4% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in AES by 102.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AES during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AES opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.21.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

