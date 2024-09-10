Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,416 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth about $89,762,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 19.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,722,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,240,000 after acquiring an additional 439,700 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Weatherford International by 5,525.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 359,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after acquiring an additional 353,177 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,527,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,409,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,730,000 after purchasing an additional 182,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WFRD

Weatherford International Stock Performance

WFRD stock opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.96 and a 200-day moving average of $115.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $82.16 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.18%.

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.