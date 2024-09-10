Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 146 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,465,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Saia by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,559,000 after acquiring an additional 149,074 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Saia by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 817,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Saia by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,425,000 after acquiring an additional 45,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 567,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $410.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $418.65 and its 200 day moving average is $469.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.26 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.73.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

