Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,703 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 160,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 106,884 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,907,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26,353 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 1.4 %

FTI opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTI. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

