Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 335 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 265.4% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $3,537,792.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 891,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,426,030.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $3,537,792.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 891,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,426,030.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $772,063.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,890.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 480,618 shares of company stock worth $25,432,336. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

