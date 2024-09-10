Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in East West Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $302,668.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average is $76.44. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $89.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

