Arizona State Retirement System Buys 286 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $140.32 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.61.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $815.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.