Arizona State Retirement System Buys 412 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 146.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $96.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average of $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

