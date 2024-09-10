Arizona State Retirement System Buys 626 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 4.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $339.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.21 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

