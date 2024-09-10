Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 55,775 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,888,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,037,000 after acquiring an additional 84,687 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 644,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 55,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,466,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,323,000 after acquiring an additional 149,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

