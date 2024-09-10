Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $133.22 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

