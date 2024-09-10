Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Price Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $151.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.36 and a 52 week high of $153.44.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $277,594.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,616.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $277,594.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,616.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

