Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in CubeSmart by 29,720.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 11,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 89,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 21,967 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 884,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after buying an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in CubeSmart by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 868,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,242,000 after buying an additional 59,020 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CUBE opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $52.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.82.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,947,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

