Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 71,904 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.74 and its 200-day moving average is $86.93. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $128.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. On average, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

